(Images) Rumoured Liverpool away kit for 2024/25 emerges online; echoes of title-winning season

Images showing a rumoured Liverpool change kit for the 2024/25 season have emerged online, with a colour scheme offering echoes of one of the shirts we wore during the Premier League-winning campaign.

Reds-supporting shirt expert @KB2X posted the designs on X showing a players’ and a stadium version of what the Merseysiders could be wearing for some away days next term.

The kit is mostly a very dark blue (almost to the point of being considered black), with turquoise piping on the cuffs and shoulders and off-white applications of the LFC crest, along with the Nike and Standard Chartered logos.

When viewed as a whole, the shirt bears a resemblance to the third kit from 2019/20, albeit with a far more subtle pattern than the one we wore in the title-winning season, New Balance’s last with the club.

Official confirmation of the strips for 2024/25 won’t arrive for another while yet, but this teaser may whet the appetite for supporters, who hopefully might have some gold Premier League sleeve badges with which to supplement it!

You can view next season’s rumoured away kit below, via @KB2X on X (formerly Twitter):