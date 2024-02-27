Darwin Nunez posts brilliant tweet in response to his Carabao Cup final celebrations

There’ll be plenty of enduring images from the 2024 Carabao Cup final for Liverpool fans, and the hilarious celebrations from Darwin Nunez will be near the top of the list.

In the aftermath of Virgil van Dijk’s extra time winner, the supposedly injured Uruguayan was seen leaping out of his seat and racing down the Wembley steps before hurdling two barriers separating the stands from the pitch.

Those images have already become iconic, and the 24-year-old has now taken to social media with his own brilliant take on that priceless moment.

Sharing a clip of the celebrations from Liverpool’s official X account, Nunez posted: “Told you I would jump if we scored…What a game!”

Told you I would jump if we scored 🤷🏻‍♂️ What a game! 🤯pic.twitter.com/Cv1ysNywVF — Darwin Núñez (@Darwinn99) February 26, 2024

Nunez might be an easy target for numerous pundits who criticise him for missing chances he’d be expected to score, but almost every Liverpool fan must adore the number 9.

His effort levels never diminish when playing, channeling any frustration over misses into a determination to put things right and constantly showing for the ball, and the manner in which he celebrated Van Dijk’s winner illustrated how much he’s taken the club to his heart in just his second season at Anfield.

The Uruguayan has frequently been described as something of a chaotic footballer, and that tendency to wear his heart on his sleeve has helped to endear him massively to Reds supporters.

We can only assume from his Grand National-esque charge onto the Wembley pitch that the injury which precluded him from playing on Sunday will soon clear, and that he’ll be back terrorising defenders in his own all-action style.

