(Video) Liverpool fans will crease at Robertson’s broken English conversation with Luis Diaz

Andy Robertson is one of the leaders in the dressing room and it seems that even when there’s a language barrier in place, it doesn’t stop him conversing with his teammates.

During the on-pitch celebrations, the captain of Scotland can be heard saying to Luis Diaz: “Okay, very, very good, very, very nice.”

READ MORE: (Video) Another injury; Klopp’s ‘really good’ midfielder spotted in agony after Wembley win

It was a great insight into the diversity within our squad yet their bond is so great and that’s down to Jurgen Klopp, his staff and our leadership group.

The only question that remains from all this though is how do our No.7 and Curtis Jones converse and have such a strong relationship!

You can watch the footage of Robertson and Diaz (from 20:32) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment