(Video) Footage from Wembley brilliantly captures Liverpool fans’ eruption to Van Dijk’s winner

Virgil van Dijk’s winning goal in the Carabao Cup final sparked wild scenes of celebrations among Liverpool fans everywhere, and footage taken from the Chelsea end at Wembley brilliantly captured the eruption it prompted among the travelling Reds.

The captain saw a headed goal just after the hour mark chalked off following a VAR review but would ultimately not be denied his match-winning moment, which came in the 118th minute as penalties loomed large.

The decisive moment was filmed from the opposite end of Wembley, where Blues fans could only sit and watch as their dreams of a first trophy under Mauricio Pochettino were put to the sword, and the clip perfectly captured the outpouring of glee from LFC supporters amid the deafening roars of thousands of Kopites.

The Carabao Cup’s detractors might like to deride it as a ‘Mickey Mouse’ tournament, but try telling that to the Liverpool hordes who were on cloud nine on Sunday night, as well as Jurgen Klopp and his players, whose celebrations told you everything about how much this trophy means.

