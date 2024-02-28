(Video) Luke Chambers’ class at 19 is astonishing; watch his silky assist for Wigan

Liverpool’s kids are performing well wherever they go it seems, with Luke Chambers the latest to impress on loan.
The 19-year-old defender was spotted sliding in a lovely assist for Wigan’s winner against Bolton in League One.
Some serious credit for our Academy is due – just how many talents are we on now with a serious chance of making it with the senior team?
You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @TerribleTics:
Get the fuck in! pic.twitter.com/eglscWSEXT
