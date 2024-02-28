Confirmed Liverpool lineup vs Southampton: Van Dijk starts in much-changed XI

Liverpool have won the Carabao Cup once again in Jurgen Klopp’s final season as head coach.

One down and, hopefully, three to go for the German tactician as the Reds get set to take on Southampton in the FA Cup.

Plenty of changes have been made to the starting-XI, as expected, amidst a burgeoning injury list. Matters certainly haven’t been helped by ligament damage sustained by Ryan Gravenberch following Moises Caicedo’s contentious challenge at the weekend.

READ MORE: ‘Everybody tells you’: Klopp’s honest Chelsea admission after six consecutive domestic cup defeats

READ MORE: ‘Contracts have been signed’: Mido claims Mo Salah off to Saudi Arabia this summer

Liverpool’s starting-XI to face Southampton

Caoimhin Kelleher is the man between the sticks once more for Jurgen Klopp’s Carabao Cup winners.

The Republic of Ireland international is supported by a centre-back partnership of Jarell Quansah and Virgil van Dijk.

It’s a makeshift midfield for our FA Cup fifth round clash that sees James McConnell joined by Bobby Clark and Harvey Elliott.

Lewis Koumas starts up top alongside Cody Gakpo and Conor Bradley.

You can catch the full team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

Here’s how we line up to face Southampton tonight 👊#EmiratesFACup | #LIVSOU — Liverpool FC (@LFC) February 28, 2024

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!