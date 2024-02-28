(Video) No way: Jayden Danns makes Saints suffer with world-class finish vs Southampton

Remember the name: Jayden Danns.

In only his third appearance in a Liverpool shirt, the young forward struck on the end of a break to double the scoreline against Southampton.

The 18-year-old was put through on goal and managed to lift the ball deftly over Joe Lumley to send Anfield into hysterics.

A finish of incredible quality, you have to say, from such an inexperienced player when it comes to senior competitive football.

Blimey, Reds. We might have another one on our hands here!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: