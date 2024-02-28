Jayden Danns has now scored more goals than £82m Premier League player this season

Keep an eye out for Jayden Danns – he looks a talent who’s potentially going places in senior football.

The 18-year-old forward was lethal in his 27-minute cameo for Jurgen Klopp’s men, registering two goals against Championship outfit Southampton in the second-half.

Remarkably, it’s taken the teenager’s goals tally (2) higher than Manchester United’s £82m wide man Antony (1) across all goal competitions, as one X user noted, despite only playing 61 minutes’ worth of senior football.

Jayden Danns (18) in his 2nd ever professional game already has more goals than €100M man Antony this ENTIRE season. pic.twitter.com/IsmEGk3z1M — Moby (@Mobyhaque1) February 28, 2024

Manchester United have some catching up to do

Look at the level of performance from Liverpool’s young stars and ask yourself the question: could Erik ten Hag’s men do the same?

The answer should be a resounding no.

In fairness, the Red Devils’ crop of youngsters – specifically the likes of Kobbie Mainoo, Alejandro Garnacho and Rasmus Hojlund – do look to possess an intriguing degree of potential.

The fact players like Antony still aren’t really delivering – despite having played over 1,300 minutes of football this term – has to be a major concern.

Just goes to show how impressive Danns’ latest showing for the Reds is.

