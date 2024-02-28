(Video) Jayden Danns reacts quickest to double up for Liverpool and set up Man United showdown

What an eight days it’s been for Jayden Danns!

On the morning of 21 February, the 18-year-old had yet to make a senior appearance. In the space of a week, he’s been given a first-team debut, won the Carabao Cup at Wembley and scored twice for Liverpool in their FA Cup fifth round clash against Southampton.

The first of those goal was an exquisite chipped finish over Joe Lumley, and his second showcased his lightning-quick reactions to put the Reds into a 3-0 lead, setting up a quarter-final clash away to Manchester United.

The Saints goalkeeper had saved Conor Bradley’s initial shot, but he was helpless to prevent Danns from steering home the rebound after the ball fell to him in the penalty area.

It’s the stuff of dreams for the teenager, and long may it continue!

You can view Danns’ second goal of the night below, via @EmiratesFACup on X (formerly Twitter):