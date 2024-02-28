Robbie Fowler gives seal of approval to Liverpool starlet with two-word social media post

For any young forward aiming to break through at Liverpool, endorsements don’t come much higher than the seal of approval from Robbie Fowler.

The man affectionately dubbed ‘God’ knows exactly what it’s like to rise from the academy ranks and score for the club, doing so 183 times in his career (lfchistory.net), so he can resonate with how Jayden Danns must be feeling tonight.

The 18-year-old netted his first two senior goals in the Reds’ 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup, duly earning praise from one of the greatest strikers in our history.

After the teenager’s first strike, when he dinked the ball over Joe Lumley, Fowler took to X with a short but sweet post, writing: “Love it @jayden_danns76 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼”

Given the manner in which Danns finished so coolly for the first goal, and reacted quickest to a rebound to double his tally tonight, he may well have been studying clips of Fowler, who’s undoubtedly one of the greatest finishers ever to pull on a Liverpool shirt.

It’s obviously much too premature to proclaim that the 18-year-old will go on to be as legendary a figure at Anfield as ‘God’ himself, but the early signs from the teenager are very promising indeed.

Considering the spate of injuries with which we’re having to contend at the moment, and the hectic fixture list coming up over the next three weeks, the youngster is sure to get a few more opportunities in forthcoming games.

Here’s hoping Danns can build upon an incredibly impressive start to life in senior football for Liverpool.

