‘Composure of a veteran’ – Paul Gorst wowed by one moment from Liverpool starlet v Southampton

Paul Gorst was full of praise for one Liverpool youngster who enjoyed a landmark career moment during the FA Cup clash against Southampton tonight.

It was only seven days ago that Jayden Danns made his senior debut for the Reds, but he’s swiftly followed that up by playing for a winning team in the Carabao Cup final and scoring his first two goals at adult level.

The first of those strikes was an exquisite one, too, chipping the ball with aplomb over Joe Lumley to double our lead against the Saints at Anfield on our way to a 3-0 win.

Gorst was providing updated on the match via his X account, and he said of the 18-year-old’s landmark goal: “Cool as you like from Jayden Danns, who lifts the ball over Joe Lumley with the composure of a veteran. 2-0 Liverpool.”

Cool as you like from Jayden Danns, who lifts the ball over Joe Lumley with the composure of a veteran. 2-0 Liverpool. https://t.co/QDXYgzG75H — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 28, 2024

READ MORE: (Video) Dream come true: Watch how Jayden Danns celebrated his first senior goal for Liverpool

READ MORE: (Video) Jayden Danns reacts quickest to double up for Liverpool and set up Man United showdown

Danns had scored 16 goals in 17 games at youth level for Liverpool this season (Transfermarkt), so it’s clear that he’s a marvellous finisher.

Even with that in mind, though, the calmness with which he scored his first-ever senior goal showed a maturity beyond his 18 years, and it may even have shown up some seasoned professionals who wouldn’t have the same composure in that situation.

Southampton’s players may well have been looking on with envy, having created some gilt-edged chances among the 12 shots they recorded at Anfield tonight but failed to make any of them count.

Danns is only starting out in his senior career, but the early signs from his three games over the past week indicate that, with the right application and some good fortune, he could go on to very big things at Liverpool.

EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!