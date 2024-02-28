(Video) Dream come true: Watch how Jayden Danns celebrated his first senior goal for Liverpool

Jayden Danns got to live out the dreams of millions of young footballers worldwide by scoring the first two goals of his senior career in Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton tonight.

It was only seven days ago that the 18-year-old made his first-team debut against Luton, but he swiftly followed that up by playing for the Reds in their Carabao Cup final success at Wembley and netting twice at Anfield against the Saints.

The first of those goals was a sublime finish as he dinked the ball over Joe Lumley, and the glee was beaming from his face as he tore off towards the corner of the Kop and the Main Stand in celebrating that landmark strike, being joined by several teammates.

On tonight’s evidence, we suspect that the sight of Danns taking off in celebration in front of the most famous stand in world football will be replicated on plenty of occasions in the coming months and years!

You can view the teenager’s goal celebration below, via @EmiratesFACup on X (formerly Twitter):