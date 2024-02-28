(Video) Caoimhin Kelleher follows up Wembley heroics with big save from Sulemana at Anfield

Caoimhin Kelleher was heroic for Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, and he’s taken that form into tonight’s FA Cup clash against Southampton.

The Irishman pulled off a couple of important saves in the first half at Anfield before Lewis Koumas struck for a debut goal, and he came to his team’s rescue again shortly after the interval.

A neat move from the Saints saw Samuel Edozie whip the ball in towards Sekou Mara. Half-time substitute Ibrahima Konate got a touch before it rolled to Kamaldeen Sulemana at the back post, and his shot was blocked by the 25-year-old, who got down in the nick of time to preserve the Reds’ lead.

It takes a lot for any goalkeeper to compensate for the enforced absence of Alisson Becker, but Kelleher continues to make that unenviable task look easy.

