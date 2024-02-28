‘Leave the boy alone’: Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool fans to stop doing one thing during games

Jurgen Klopp has asked Liverpool fans to stop urging Joe Gomez to have a go on goal whenever he’s in a vague shooting position.

The English defender was subjected to multiple such calls throughout the Reds’ latest encounter with Southampton.

“Can I ask the people… as funny as it is, ‘shoooooooot’,” the 56-year-old spoke on LFCTV (via @Sean_Rogers). “Leave the boy alone, one day he will shoot. Let him find the moment himself.”

The Merseysiders progressed to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, courtesy of goals from Jayden Danns (2) and Lewis Koumas.

Let the moment come

Let’s admit it: We’re all a little tired of hearing the shouts of “shoot” every time Gomez gets the ball.

Jayden Danns, Liverpool’s latest young hero, should be the proof in the pudding when it comes to underlining the manager’s point.

Though you’d of course expect a player in our teenager’s position to get in more scoring positions than our 26-year-old centre-back, you have to let stories develop naturally.

Gomez’s time will come, if we let it.

