In the squad: Klopp could hand first senior start to 17-y/o defensive demon signed this summer

Liverpool look likely to field a much-changed starting-XI against Southampton in the FA Cup, even by the Carabao Cup’s standards.

One name that could be included within the starting lineup perhaps, if Jurgen Klopp is feeling particularly risk averse, is that of Amara Nallo.

Bence Bocsak reported on X (formerly Twitter) that the 17-year-old – signed this summer from West Ham – appears to have been included with the travelling squad.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Looks like Amara Nallo is with the travelling squad tonight as well. Only turned 17 in November. Brought in from West Ham last summer. Wins 73% of his defensive duels and averages 11 recoveries in the Premier League 2 this season. Scored his first goal for #LFC at academy… pic.twitter.com/kVwCb9sMMA — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) February 28, 2024

Both Jarell Quansah and Joe Gomez, of course, should remain the likeliest options to start in the heart of the defence tonight.

The youngsters haven’t let us down yet

Our children may be our future, but for Liverpool – the Kop kids are very much our present.

The likes of Bobby Clark and James McConnell, for instance, shone against an expensively assembled Chelsea outfit at the weekend that dared not put the boot down against a side comprised heavily of Academy talent.

That’s not to take away at all from the quality of the showing on offer from our young stars.

Indeed, on that basis, if Klopp and Co. feel Nallo is ready for the challenge of senior football – we’re all for it!

