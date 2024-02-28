‘Everybody tells you’: Klopp’s honest Chelsea admission after six consecutive domestic cup defeats

Jurgen Klopp refused to kick Chelsea when they were down after his Liverpool side secured the Carabao Cup trophy.

The Merseysiders secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their opponents in extra-time at Wembley, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s headed winner.

Fabrizio Romano relayed comments from the manager in which he empathised with the Blues’ sixth consecutive domestic cup defeat.

✋🏼 Klopp on Chelsea: “I’m the one who knows what it’s like to lose five or six finals in a row… I can imagine how it was for Chelsea”. “Everybody tells you: by the way, you lost the last five and that’s a new record. It’s not nice and I really felt for them”. pic.twitter.com/HB1zeRZmVD — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 28, 2024

The Reds are set to next take on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

Things can change in the blink of an eye

It wasn’t so long ago that Chelsea fans were on top of the world after witnessing a Thomas Tuchel-led outfit triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

A reminder that circumstances can, perhaps, change remarkably quickly.

We’ve faith that the setting at Liverpool is well-equipped enough to allow a new manager to come in and secure silverware after Klopp’s exit this summer.

In the meantime, though, we must savour every moment with our beloved German before June.

