‘Everybody tells you’: Klopp’s honest Chelsea admission after six consecutive domestic cup defeats

News
Posted by

Jurgen Klopp refused to kick Chelsea when they were down after his Liverpool side secured the Carabao Cup trophy.

The Merseysiders secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over their opponents in extra-time at Wembley, courtesy of Virgil van Dijk’s headed winner.

Fabrizio Romano relayed comments from the manager in which he empathised with the Blues’ sixth consecutive domestic cup defeat.

The Reds are set to next take on Southampton in the FA Cup fifth round.

READ MORE: ‘Contracts have been signed’: Mido claims Mo Salah off to Saudi Arabia this summer

READ MORE: Ruben Amorim’s November position could be about to change; Liverpool must be vigilant

Things can change in the blink of an eye

It wasn’t so long ago that Chelsea fans were on top of the world after witnessing a Thomas Tuchel-led outfit triumph over Manchester City in the Champions League final.

A reminder that circumstances can, perhaps, change remarkably quickly.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates with the trophy – (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

We’ve faith that the setting at Liverpool is well-equipped enough to allow a new manager to come in and secure silverware after Klopp’s exit this summer.

In the meantime, though, we must savour every moment with our beloved German before June.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!

More Stories Jürgen Klopp

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *