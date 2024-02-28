(Video) Jurgen Klopp shares heartwarming moment with Trey Nyoni before customary fist pumps

Liverpool’s academy starlets made the headlines during the 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup on Wednesday night.

Jayden Danns scored his first two senior goals, Lewis Koumas enjoyed a goalscoring debut and there was also a first appearance for Trey Nyoni, who was introduced for Harvey Elliott in the 78th minute.

Still only 16, the midfielder was born five weeks after the Reds’ defeat in the 2007 Champions League final, but his fantastic performances at youth level were rewarded with his senior bow against the Saints tonight.

Danns ultimately stole the show, but Jurgen Klopp made full sure to acknowledge a special night for Nyoni by wrapping him in a prolonged embrace before turning to the Kop for his customary post-match fist pumps.

It was a heartwarming gesture which shows just how much the German will be missed when he leaves Liverpool at the end of the season.

You can view the post-match moment between Klopp and Nyoni below, via @LFC on X (formerly Twitter):