(Video) Hilarious: Ibou Konate accidentally damages Wembley ceiling during Carabao celebrations

Ibrahima Konate might be the most accident-prone footballer in the Liverpool squad.

The Frenchman was spotted causing some very minor damage to Wembley Stadium during celebrations ahead of the Carabao Cup trophy lift at the weekend.

Footage shared on X shows the former RB Leipzig centre-half looking around sheepishly to see if anyone noticed at the time.

Don’t worry, Ibou – it doesn’t look particularly expensive!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of the BBC (via @malzchive):