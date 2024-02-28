(Video) Lewis Koumas marks fairytale Liverpool debut with tidy finish for first senior goal

Lewis Koumas will never forget the night of 28 February 2024, not only making his senior Liverpool debut in the FA Cup tie against Southampton but also marking it with a goal.

The visitors had the better of proceedings for much of the first half against a mix-and-match Reds line-up, but it was the home side who broke the deadlock shortly before half-time.

The 18-year-old started the move which culminated in his fairytale moment, playing a clever exchange with Bobby Clark before shooting from just outside the penalty area.

While a deflection from a Southampton player may have helped, there’s no way anyone is taking that goal off Koumas, who’s had the Liverpool debut of his dreams tonight.

