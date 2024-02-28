Liverpool could face mouthwatering FA Cup quarter-final away day if they beat Southampton tonight

Liverpool will be away in the FA Cup quarter-finals if they get past Southampton at Anfield tonight, and they could face a mouthwatering trip to one of their biggest rivals.

Should the Reds progress to the last eight of the competition, they’ll make the trip to the winner of the fifth round clash between Nottingham Forest and Manchester United, who are also in action on Wednesday night.

The quarter-final draw was made live on ITV Sport this evening, and it’s thrown up a potentially feisty clash if Jurgen Klopp’s side advance tonight and are joined by the Old Trafford outfit, with the tie taking place on the weekend of 16/17 March.

Should Liverpool win tonight, they’d then face two trips in quick succession to either Forest or United. The Reds go to the City Ground on Saturday and visit Old Trafford on 7 April in the Premier League.

It also raises the possibility of two meetings against Manchester clubs in the space of a week, with City coming to Anfield for a top-fight clash on 10 March.

Whichever team comes through the fifth round tie in Nottingham, Klopp will have a score to settle if his side progress past Southampton.

United knocked us out of the FA Cup three years ago at Old Trafford, while Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo was in charge of Wolves when they eliminated Liverpool in the third round in 2019.

Of course, it’s important not to get too ahead of ourselves as we need to get past the Saints first, but the quarter-final draw has nonetheless thrown up a potential firecracker of a tie in the Reds’ ongoing pursuit of four trophies this season.

