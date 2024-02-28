Wow: Liverpool youngster has been monstrous v Southampton; created most chances on pitch

Bobby Clark has seized his Liverpool opportunity with both hands (and feet) in recent weeks.

The 19-year-old was the Reds’ most creative player in the first-half of their FA Cup clash with Southampton.

📊 Bobby Clark created the most chances (3) on the pitch against Southampton in the first half tonight. Got his first assist on his 10th appearance for #LFC as well. Making really good strides. pic.twitter.com/q2I79WmbZi — Bence Bocsák (@BenBocsak) February 28, 2024

Sofascore have the midfielder down as registering three key passes in the first 45 minutes – the most on the pitch.

Should Clark now be considered a first-team squad option

Those doubting Clark’s ability to play a part in the senior squad need only rewatch his performance in extra-time against Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final.

To follow that up with another impressive display against the Saints is more than impressive.

It goes without saying that the likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Curtis Jones will be sure to return to the first-XI when fully fit once more.

In the meantime, however, there’s a huge opportunity for our teenager to build up some experience in Jurgen Klopp’s senior side.

If he keeps taking his chances, why shouldn’t he be considered a reliable option in the first-team picture?

