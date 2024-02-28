‘Contracts have been signed’: Mido claims Mo Salah off to Saudi Arabia this summer

Former professional footballer Mido has now claimed that Mo Salah is off to Saudi Arabia this summer.

The Egyptian tweeted on X (previously Twitter) that his compatriot had ‘signed’ contracts for the next season, posting the hashtag ‘Saudi League’.

محمد صلاح في #الدوري_السعودي الموسم القادم تم توقيع العقود — Mido (@midoahm) February 27, 2024

That would be quite the scoop for the 41-year-old given the world’s press has yet to hear anything remotely close to what has been suggested.

READ MORE: Ruben Amorim’s November position could be about to change; Liverpool must be vigilant

READ MORE: Piers Morgan completely missed the point with juvenile swipe at Jurgen Klopp

Ignore it, Reds

It’s one claim to be taken with a pinch of salt, in our eyes, Reds.

Our No.11 has a year and a half remaining on his current contract at Anfield, so we’d imagine there’d have to be some serious discussions taking place over a transfer fee first and foremost.

Regardless, it’s still not quite as cut and dry as assuming Salah would even want to end his career in the Middle East.

We’re well acquainted with the fact our Egyptian King prizes playing the highest standard of competitive football above all else.

Why then would he exclude himself from not only English football but also the Champions League.

Make it make sense – because it sure as hell doesn’t make sense to us.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!