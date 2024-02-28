‘So good’: James Pearce has been very impressed with £1.2m Liverpool player v Southampton

Jarell Quansah has been one of the great success stories of the 2023/24 campaign, as has been demonstrated once again with James Pearce’s latest tweet this evening.

The Athletic journalist praised the £1.19m-valued (according to Football Transfer’s valuation system) footballer’s latest performance in the FA Cup clash against Southampton on X (formerly Twitter).

Quansah so good again tonight — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) February 28, 2024

The Merseysiders lead 1-0 at the break, despite a superb start from the Saints, courtesy of Lewis Koumas’ first senior goal for the side.

READ MORE: Alonso & Leverkusen agree summer exit plan amid Liverpool & Bayern interest

READ MORE: Schmadtke admits huge summer window ‘misjudgement’ at Liverpool; almost cost them ‘important’ signing

What do the stats say?

We’d argue the stats don’t quite reflect just how calm a presence the 21-year-old has been in the backline this evening.

The Academy graduate has been incredibly reliable in possession, completing 96% of his passes (52/54), according to stats compiled by Sofascore.

Quansah hasn’t made quite as many defensive contributions as centre-back partner Virgil van Dijk. Though, he has otherwise been pitch-perfect with his long passes against Southampton (3/3).

More of the same in the second-half please, Jarell!

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!