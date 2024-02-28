‘One last try’ – Fabrizio Romano drops update on what ‘FSG want’ for Michael Edwards at Anfield

Fabrizio Romano has shared an update on FSG’s plans to try and convince Michael Edwards of a return to Liverpool.

The 44-year-old left his post as sporting director nearly two years ago after building a reputation as one of the world’s best exponents of his job, overseeing a hugely successful transfer strategy at Anfield.

His two immediate successors Julian Ward and Jorg Schmadtke have both since departed, leaving the position vacant once more.

Edwards has previously indicated that he doesn’t intend getting back on board at Liverpool (The Athletic), although that seemingly won’t deter FSG from another attempt at persuading him to change his mind.

On Wednesday morning, Romano posted on X: “EXCL: Liverpool owners want to give one last try to bring Michael Edwards back to the club. FSG want Edwards to take over football and put new structure in place, including new sporting director. Edwards has currently shown NO sign of saying yes – but #LFC will try again.”

Considering the enormous success that Edwards enjoyed as Liverpool’s sporting director from 2016 to 2022, it’s easy to understand why FSG would like to bring him back to Anfield, even in a different capacity to his previous role.

Romano has been adamant that the Reds want to fill the void left by Schmadtke before they appoint a new manager to replace Jurgen Klopp, so hopefully it won’t be much longer before the first of those dominoes falls.

Following three changes in the sporting director position in just over 20 months, LFC could do with some stability in that regard. However, given the importance of the job, selecting the right candidate isn’t a decision to be made frivolously.

It’ll likely take plenty of convincing on Liverpool’s part to get Edwards involved with the club once more, but it’s definitely worth their while asking the question. If at that stage they’re met with a firm no, at least nothing will have been lost from trying.

If FSG somehow persuade the 44-year-old to change his mind, that could be massive for the Reds as they inch ever closer to the post-Klopp era.

