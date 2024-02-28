Schmadtke admits huge summer window ‘misjudgement’ at Liverpool; almost cost them ‘important’ signing

It’s fair to say that Jorg Schmadtke has enjoyed a successful summer window at Liverpool on the balance of things.

Julian Ward’s acquisition of Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton was followed by a trio of Bundesliga arrivals, including Dominik Szoboszlai.

Troublingly, in quotes relayed on X (formerly Twitter) by Fabrizio Romano, the former Wolfsburg employee admits he completely misjudged the Hungarian’s value.

Jorg Schmadtke on Dominik Szoboszlai 🇭🇺 #LFC 🗣️"At Liverpool, we brought Dominik Szoboszlai for €70m from RB Leipzig and at the time I said it's too expensive." "From today's perspective, that was a misjudgment on my part. The boy was an important player from day one."

Imagine life without Szoboszlai!

As much as we must acknowledge where Schmadtke has gone right, it’s an admission that does, perhaps, highlight his shortcomings at a club with greater resources and ambition like Liverpool.

Could you imagine if we’d allowed a competitor to swoop in and take the former RB Leipzig man?

The 23-year-old, currently injured, has been nothing short of exceptional for Jurgen Klopp’s men in his debut season.

A versatile pressing monster who has, with the greatest of respect to former skipper Jordan Henderson, improved on the Englishman’s role.

Whoever made Jorg see sense – thank you!

