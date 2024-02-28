(Video) What Ryan Gravenberch did after being put on crutches at Carabao final

Ryan Gravenberch’s ligament injury will see him ruled out of the next two games, according to Jurgen Klopp.

Even though the Dutchman will have likely had some inkling of the relative severity of his injury, he was seen very much in high spirits amid our Carabao Cup celebrations.

Footage shared on X by @drwnunez shows the former Bayern Munich ace dancing complete with crutches and aircast boot.

Never change, Ryan. Never change!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @drwnunez: