(Video) Watch what happened to Darwin Nunez as LFC did Wembley lap of honour

The love between Darwin Nunez and Liverpool fans keeps growing stronger.

The Uruguayan didn’t play a part in the Carabao Cup final clash with Chelsea, but that didn’t stop the travelling Reds from serenading the No.9 as the squad performed the lap of honour.

The sooner we see our mad striker back on the pitch – the better!

The Merseysiders are set to be in action this evening in our FA Cup fifth round tie with Southampton.

