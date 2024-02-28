(Video) Ian Wright says ‘people underestimate’ classy thing 18-y/o Liverpool player did in second-half

Ian Wright has made sure that viewers don’t take Jayden Danns second goal for granted.

The 18-year-old forward was devastating in his 27-minute cameo for Liverpool, scoring a gorgeous dink over Joe Lumley before slotting away a poacher’s finish 15 minutes after in the second-half.

“People underestimate those kind of finishes. It’s a tap-in,” the former Arsenal man said on ITV.

“The thing is, you get a few goals like that every season if you are following in.

“Instinct takes you to the ‘keeper and you’ll get a tap-in.”

A well-deserved man of the match award for the young scouser for his efforts in the FA Cup against Southampton.

Hopefully, it’s a sign of more to come from the teenage talent!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: