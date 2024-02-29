John Aldridge blown away by ‘ridiculous’ Liverpool player only on £220 per week

Hats off to Liverpool’s Academy after several youngsters delivered once again in a competitive senior fixture.

Jayden Danns, in particular, stole the show after producing two goals in under half an hour during Liverpool’s 3-0 win over Southampton in the FA Cup.

The 18-year-old rightly earned plaudits from commentators, including ex-Red John Aldridge who labelled the forward’s finishing as ‘ridiculous for his age’ on X (formerly Twitter).

Great win regarding the circumstances tonight folks 👏the kids yet again were 👌 loved the young Koumas goal 💪and this lad Danns finishing was ridiculous for his age on such a big stage😳More so I love his Aldo and Rushy muzzy😁😁well done lads ynwa pic.twitter.com/HcicIdICzj — John Aldridge (@Realaldo474) February 29, 2024

Goals from the teenager (allegedly on £220-a-week, according to Salary Sport) and Lewis Koumas see the Reds through to a quarter-final clash with Manchester United at Old Trafford.

READ MORE: ‘Leave the boy alone’: Jurgen Klopp asks Liverpool fans to stop doing one thing during games

READ MORE: Jayden Danns has now scored more goals than £82m Premier League player this season

What more could Liverpool have asked for?

Two cup games and an impressive 4-1 victory over Luton Town – Jurgen Klopp asked for a great deal from our youngsters and boy did they deliver.

Whilst the hosting of Manchester City on March 10 will more than likely be asking for too much, you’d have to back our young crop of stars for our upcoming two fixtures.

It almost beggars belief how much the manager has been able to squeeze out of footballers with very little experience in senior competitive football.

Keep this up and Danns could be the latest in a long line of Academy kids to make the grade.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!