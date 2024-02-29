(Video) Alexander-Arnold spotted watching Liverpool in the stands; supporting as a fan

It’s not often that current players get a chance to go and watch their team in the stands but Trent Alexander-Arnold has been given this chance, due to his current injury.

Sitting out the game against Southampton in the FA Cup, our vice captain was watching on from the sidelines but from a much higher vantage point than what he’s normally used if not with the matchday squad.

READ MORE: (Video) What Van Dijk did with Trey Nyoni at full-time shows why he’s captain

This led to videos circulating online where the Scouser looked almost like a proud father watching the younger members of our squad shining on a memorable night.

Takeaway all the talent and pressure of being a player, the West Derby-born playmaker is a fan just like us.

You can watch the video of Alexander-Arnold via @drwnunez on X:

🕯️ EOTK Insider: A tribute to Alex South; a remarkable man with a special Kop moment