(Video) ‘I can live happy’: Liverpool fans will love Danns triple ‘dream come true’ comments

It’s almost fair to argue that nobody has had a better week in their life than Jayden Danns has just experienced and his comments after a goal scoring appearance at Anfield are great.

Speaking with LFCTV, the 18-year-old said: “Last week was the best day of my life, the final was the best day of my life and now tonight is the best day of my life. Whatever happens now, I can live happy.”

It’s remarkable to even fathom how great it must feel for the striker at the moment and watching him celebrate both goals in front of the Kop was truly amazing.

Let’s hope that this is just the start and that plenty more of the teenager’s dreams come true in front of our fans.

You can watch Danns’ comments via LFCTV GO:

