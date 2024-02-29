(Video) Danns admits he could see the headlines after he and Koumas scored at Anfield

It was a special night for ‘Klopp’s Kids’ at Anfield and in Jayden Danns and Lewis Koumas, we had two unlikely but fitting goal scorers.

Speaking after the match with LFCTV, our two-goal hero said: “I’ve come up through the whole academy with Lewis, so I was so buzzing for him to score.

“When I scored as well, the headlines were always going to be about two youngsters. We grew up together, it’s unbelievable to see him score and an even better feeling to score myself. My head is in the clouds. I couldn’t be happier.”

It makes it even more special that this was the first time in our history that two players aged 18 or under have scored in the same senior game.

For them to be be homegrown locals too, it almost feels like Jurgen Klopp can do no wrong at the moment and long may we reap the rewards of our brilliant academy.

You can watch the comments from Danns on Koumas via LFCTV Go:

