Michael Edwards has just given colleagues huge Liverpool decision hint amid FSG pursuit

FSG are understood to be keen on a reunion with former sporting director Michael Edwards.

Their best efforts, however, do appear somewhat destined to fail judging by comments shared by the Englishman’s confidants.

“Michael really gives the impression he doesn’t want to get back into day-to-day work at a club, he’s made that pretty clear when he’s been approached before,” one colleague reportedly told the i paper. “He’s doing some really interesting work with his new company as well.”

Any potential reunion, of course, would likely see the former Reds employee take on more power behind the scenes.

Would that work for Xabi Alonso?

It’s unclear exactly what conditions would suit Xabi Alonso outside of a superb breeding ground for talent at Bayer Leverkusen.

Would he be put off by the possibility of limited say in football operations were he to join a Liverpool side now complete with Edwards at the helm?

It’s an arrangement that has upset head coaches at rival outfits and it remains to be seen whether this is indeed FSG’s best step forward.

With the summer fast approach, we’d be reassured to see some movement on the sporting director front. Especially given that such a search will precede finalising talks with a managerial candidate!

