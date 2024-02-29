(Video) Watch how Liverpool staff reacted to Trey Nyoni entering dressing room at FT

Is there anything more exciting for a coaching team than watching a young lad the club have nurtured make his senior debut for the club?

The pride amongst Liverpool’s staff was evident for all to see, especially after full-time, as Trey Nyoni made his way to the dressing room.

16 years of age, the former Leicester City starlet is. Goodness gracious – it doesn’t half make you feel incredibly old, does it?

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: