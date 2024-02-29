Roy Keane blown away by ‘quality’ Liverpool gem who made a ‘difference’ for the Reds last night

Praise isn’t always the easiest to earn from Roy Keane, but he was highly complimentary of one Liverpool player in particular during the FA Cup win over Southampton.

The 52-year-old was on punditry duty for ITV Sport at Anfield on Wednesday night to witness Jayden Danns score his first two goals in senior football in our 3-0 win, and he was very impressed with how the teenager took both of those chances.

The former Manchester United captain gushed: “We spoke before the game about young players getting opportunities at big clubs. It’s never easy, but when you do get it, you have to take it and he has done that tonight. Excellent goals.

“That’s the difference, the quality, that pass and decision-making. That’s why these young players are at Liverpool.

“I was probably more impressed with that goal (Danns’ second) than maybe his first goal because it’s just that reaction. The shot comes in and he’s on the move. The defenders are on their heels. Instinct. He made it look easy.”

Danns’ two goals last night showcased a variety of qualities from the Liverpool teenager. His first was all about the composure to dink the ball over Joe Lumley, while his second highlighted his clever reading of the play to get himself into a position to anticipate where the ball would drop from the rebound.

From looking at how expertly he dispatched those chances, it’s no surprise to learn that he’s already notched 17 goals in as many appearances at underage level this season, including five in three FA Youth Cup games (Transfermarkt).

Keane would’ve seen many an academy talent get their chance at United during his 12 years at the club, as well as making his own breakthrough in English top-flight football, so he knows what it takes for a young player to seize their first-team opportunity when it’s given to them.

The mission for Danns now will be to build upon his unforgettable week and carve out a lasting place in the senior squad at Liverpool, and the early signs are that he boasts plenty of the right attributes to succeed in that aim.

