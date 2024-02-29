(Video) Klopp compares his academy graduates to darts sensation; ‘leave the boys in the corner’

Jurgen Klopp has shown that he’s one of the best managers in the world to deal with young players and has provided more advice for them, supporters and the media.

Speaking in his post-match press conference, the boss said: “It is a little bit like the new darts sensation [Littler], it is fine for tonight, tomorrow, leave the boys in the corner.

“Don’t ask ‘Where are they now? Where are they now? Where are they now?’

“They have a lot to improve a lot to learn. Everybody who is with us should now just make sure they will have their moments, and with our squad situation they will have more moments than they ever would have expected.”

It’s a stark warning to us all that, even though we can’t help but be impressed with ‘Klopp’s Kids’, we shouldn’t put too much pressure on them in the coming weeks, months and years.

The comparison to Luke Littler is interesting too but thankfully our young stars have a team of players and staff around them who will look after them, with a clear great bond present in our dressing room.

You can watch Klopp’s comments on Littler via @SkySportsDarts on X:

Klopp's Kids x Luke Littler 🌟 pic.twitter.com/JT5ECrBOx8 — Sky Sports Darts (@SkySportsDarts) February 29, 2024

