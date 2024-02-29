Jurgen Klopp shares summer transfer message Liverpool fans shouldn’t ignore

Jurgen Klopp has urged Liverpool fans to not forget about the contributions of the club’s young stars when the transfer window next opens.

Paul Gorst of the ECHO relayed the manager’s comments on X (formerly Twitter) following the 3-0 victory over Southampton.

Klopp: "Don't forget about this when the transfer window opens." — Paul Gorst (@ptgorst) February 28, 2024

Jayden Danns (2) and Lewis Koumas were the scorers on the day, with the likes of Bobby Clark and James McConnell also shining in a young XI.

Klopp’s replacement has all the tools to succeed

We’ve no doubt whoever comes in to succeed Jurgen Klopp will feel inclined to leave their own mark.

Inevitably, that will mean one or two (or more) of their own signings to implement their unique style of play and beliefs.

That said, there can be no argument over the superb condition our German tactician’s team will be leaving the club.

Xabi Alonso, Ruben Amorim or whoever FSG agree terms with will surely feel inspired by the depth of talent available from the Academy and first team.

