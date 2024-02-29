‘Lifelong dream come true’ – Lewis Koumas posts heartfelt tweet after goalscoring Liverpool debut

Lewis Koumas took to social media to sum up how he felt after scoring on his senior debut for Liverpool on Wednesday night.

The 18-year-old marked his maiden first-team appearance with a goal just before half-time, sending the Reds on their way to a 3-0 win over Southampton, which sets up an FA Cup quarter-final visit to Manchester United in mid-March.

The teenager posted a heartfelt tweet on X after the game, saying: “A lifelong dream come true to score on my debut at Anfield, a night I’ll never forget. Thank you @LFC ❤️”

A life long dream come true to score on my debut at Anfield , a night I’ll never forget. Thank you @LFC ❤️ pic.twitter.com/dOxmOaaDVa — Lewis Koumas (@LewisKoumas) February 28, 2024

We can only imagine how Koumas and fellow teenage gem Jayden Danns (who netted the other two goals last night) must’ve been feeling after their landmark moments for Liverpool.

Every single youngster coming through the academy ranks strives towards first-team recognition, a reward which’ll elude many aspiring players, and the examples set by the 18-year-old duo offer proof that, with the right blend of talent and attitude, a potentially life-changing opportunity is attainable.

The goals for that pair against Southampton are the result of years of hard work behind the scenes on Merseyside before getting their chance at senior level, and both will recognise that this is only the start of what they’ll ultimately hope to achieve.

We’re absolutely buzzing for Koumas and Danns after their goals last night, and hopefully both will find the net plenty more times at Anfield over the coming years.

