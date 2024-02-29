Liverpool bank £272m from behind-the-scenes deals as £594m truth comes to light

Liverpool remain in rude financial health according to the latest club accounts released online.

The Premier League outfit’s official website does not a pre-tax loss of £9m, though this is due to a drop in media and matchday revenue.

This has been balanced somewhat by a significant increase in commercial revenue – up by £25m to £272m in total – leaving the Reds with an overall revenue total of £594m.

Liverpool’s kit deal with Nike paying dividends

The influence of commercial tours can’t be ignored, though it has be said that the long-term outlook of our dealings with Nike – notably securing a higher percentage in merchandise sales – is worthy of applause.

Likewise, partnerships with the likes of Google Pixel and Peleton will have no doubt played a part in such healthy numbers.

Should we qualify for Champions League football – and progress further in the competition than in the prior campaign – we’d only expect a boost in profits.

Whether a new manager will be able to build so concretely on the foundations left by Jurgen Klopp and Co. remains to be seen.

Regardless, you couldn’t ask for more stability (financially and otherwise) from one of Europe’s top clubs.

