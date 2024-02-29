Robbie Fowler regen: Liverpool fans convinced club has produced next God

There’s a great deal to take away from Jayden Danns cameo appearance in the FA Cup fifth round.

Firstly, this should be considered a genuine golden age for Liverpool’s Academy given the scale of talent pouring into the first team.

Secondly, according to a number of supporters online, the Reds may have uncovered a Robbie Fowler regen.

The next Robbie Fowler/Harry Kane?

It’s potentially foolish to be making huge comparisons – particularly when it comes to ‘God’ – based on a small sample size. Nonetheless, it’s hard not to get excited about Danns when analysing the quality of his first two senior goals for Liverpool.

The dink over Joe Lumley to double the scoreline was a moment of pure unadulterated class, though we’re at risk of underrating the quality of his second finish in the process.

It was pure instinct from the 18-year-old to perfectly anticipate when and where the ball would drop and he rightly got his rewards. Harry Kane-esque others might suggest.

Put simply: You can’t teach that on the training ground. You have it or you don’t.

The fact Jayden Danns has that tool in his belt already at such a tender age – and doesn’t seem bothered by occasion – is rather exciting.

You can catch some of the fan reaction below, courtesy of X:

Tell you what, that Danns is a Fowler esque striker. — James Hampson (@james_hampson7) February 29, 2024

Just said to the young lad he could be witnessing his Robbie Fowler moment with Danns — Eddie Hogan (@hogan_1234) February 28, 2024

Jayden Danns is the next Robbie Fowler, end of — hogez (@hoganbeyy) February 28, 2024

Danns !! What an exciting prospect . Great movement and has a lovely stride that literally eats up the turf . Cheekiness about him as well . He’s definitely gonna be a player . Giving Fowler Vibes 🙌 — Carlos (@Thatguy_Carl7) February 28, 2024

Danns is the new Robbie Fowler We've been waiting for our new scouse striker. — ScouserInAmerica (@ScouserInTheUS) February 28, 2024

Wait jayden danns is scouse? We got a fowler regen lmao — H (@lfcakh) February 28, 2024

