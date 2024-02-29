(Video) Liverpool fans will be seriously impressed with what happened after Southampton FA Cup win

It takes a lot of composure to come on and make an impact twice as an 18-year-old player in a depleted Liverpool squad.

That’s exactly what young Jayden Danns did in Liverpool’s FA Cup clash with Southampton, registering two goals with great aplomb to help see us through to the next round.

It was the maturity of his post-match interview, however, that may have particularly caught fans’ eyes as the teenager shared a stage with Harvey Elliott and Gabriel Clarke.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of ITV: