‘Talent is mad’: Liverpool may be one of several transfer vultures set to circle ‘special’ 17-y/o

David Ornstein expects ‘the vultures’ to descend over Leeds United’s talented young star Archie Gray should the Whites not earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Athletic journalist had responded to one fan’s question regarding Liverpool’s reported interest in the 17-year-old.

“The financial situation at Leeds (like Leicester, for example) means promotion back to the Premier League is really important and I imagine that would negate the need to consider selling the likes of Gray,” the reporter wrote in an Athletic Q&A. “If that aim is not achieved then of course the vultures are expected to circle and some tough decisions will need to be made.”

The teenager has been one of the Championship side’s standout performers this term, playing over 3,000 minutes of football this term for Daniel Farke’s men.

Such was the quality of the midfielder’s performance that Yannick Bolasie was inspired to share the following tweet on X.

The talent is mad, he’s gonna be special…good brother aswell — Yannick Bolasie (@YannickBolasie) February 29, 2024

A remarkably versatile youngster

Playing in the backline as a right-back and in a multitude of central midfield positions marks the Leeds youngster as an incredibly versatile footballer already at the age of 17.

That said, we shouldn’t be inclined to forget the likes of Conor Bradley, Bobby Clark and James McConnell – not to mention a host of on-loan options like Tyler Morton and Fabio Carvalho – in the process.

We’re particularly keen on whoever next takes over the reins to nurture such talents and pick up where the likes of Vitor Matos and Co. left off in cultivating the next generation of homegrown talent.

