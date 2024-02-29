(Video) Mac Allister: ‘nothing like’ Liverpool fans in England but ‘similar’ to another former club

Alexis Mac Allister has been in England several years now and he’s been quickly impressed with what he’s seen from Liverpool supporters already.

Speaking with DSports, the 25-year-old said: “I note a lot of difference in how they [Liverpool fans] support here and the passion they have for their team and the city, there is nothing like it in England.

“That’s why I always compared it to Boca. On that matter, with fans and passion they are very similar clubs.”

It’s clear that the Argentine has a lot of love for Boca and to compare any club to your own team that you grew up supporting, is a big compliment.

Let’s hope that this means our No.10 can enjoy a long and happy career at Anfield, with a possible return to the La Bombonera in his twilight footballing years.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments via DSports:

