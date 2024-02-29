(Video) Mac Allister reveals that he and Salah repeatedly mock Van Dijk with World Cup joke

Alexis Mac Allister may be one of the newer members of the dressing room but he has clearly settled in quickly, given one brilliant story with Mo Salah and Virgil van Dijk.

Speaking with DSports (translated), the Argentine admitted: “Me and Salah, all day long are saying “ANDA PA ALLÁ, BOBO [what Messi said to Weghorst during the Qatar World Cup] to Van Dijk. We are driving him crazy and we also throw that to each other.”

This phrase, which loosely translates to “What are you looking at you fool? Go away”, was very famous within Argentina following the World Cup and in particular the game where our captain was knocked out of the competition.

It shows a ruthless yet playful side of the dressing room, where our senior players aren’t afraid to poke fun at their teammates.

You can watch Mac Allister’s comments via DSports:

