(Photo) VAR shocker: Man Utd cup goal given despite carbon copy of Liverpool’s Carabao offside

So, apparently, we can all agree now that another player standing in an offside position should have no bearing on another player’s goal.

Such was the case in Manchester United’s Carabao Cup victory over Nottingham Forest. Raphael Varane was spotted in a similar position as Wataru Endo before VAR disallowed Virgil van Dijk’s opening goal against Chelsea.

Perhaps officials will agree that they were over-forensic in light of the occasion, but it’s appalling to see a completely different decision mere days after a cup final.

Thank goodness it didn’t cost us this time. Though Forest will have every right to feel aggrieved over the matter.

