(Video) Neville and Carragher appeared to agree over Nottingham Forest v Liverpool prediction

It’s not often that Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher agree with one another, but there seemed to be consensus between the pair when it comes to their predictions for Liverpool’s clash at Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Following an excellent week on the domestic cup front, Jurgen Klopp’s side switch their focus back to preserving their place at the top of the Premier League when they travel to the City Ground this weekend.

The Reds lost that fixture 1-0 last season, with Taiwo Awoniyi putting his former club to the sword, but the Sky Sports duo believe we’ll avenge that defeat by the narrowest of margins.

In giving their predictions for the game on the Stick to Football show, Neville forecast a 2-1 Liverpool victory and Carragher appeared to nod in agreement before adding: “Forest have got good attacking players so they’ll score, and [Darwin] Nunez and [Mo] Salah are back.”

We don’t know yet if those two attackers will return on Saturday, with Klopp not giving anything away on that front for the time being, but having them back would most certainly help the Reds’ cause in what could be a banana skin of an away fixture.

Forest have scored two goals or more in seven of their last nine league games, so they’ll fancy their chances of depriving Caoimhin Kelleher of a clean sheet, but we’ve shown numerous times this season that we usually find a way to win, even when the chips seem to be down.

This fixture represents another test of character for depleted Liverpool, but we’ve found answers for plenty of tough questions which have been put to us in recent weeks and months.

