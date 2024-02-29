(Image) Remarkable Jayden Danns picture emerges 32 Anfield games ago; he’s come so far

Jayden Danns has had eight days that can only have felt like a dream for him and when you see how far the forward has come in such a short time, it’s even more remarkable.

Not only has the 18-year-old made his debut, won the Carabao Cup and scored his first goals for the club in just over a week but only 32 Anfield Premier League games ago – things were even more different.

On the final game of the 2021/22 season against Wolves, Mo Salah scored to put the Reds ahead in the game and our new scoring hero can be seen on the side of the pitch as the ballboy.

It just goes to show how quickly things can change, with the then 16-year-old only dreaming then of what he’s achieved already for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

You can view the image of Danns via OneFootball:

