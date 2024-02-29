(Video) What Trey Nyoni did before Liverpool debut will bring a smile to the face

Trey Nyoni became Liverpool’s youngest player to appear in the FA Cup at 16 years and 243 days, with his actions on the sidelines capturing the hearts of many.

The third-youngest player in our history was understandably the focus of many present cameras and when he failed to hide a grin on his face, it’s safe to say many fans would have done the same.

The midfielder was clearly so excited to be handed his debut and that’s something that’s amazing to see, with such innocent and genuine excitement.

Let’s hope it’s the first of many appearances in a red shirt for the former Leicester City teenager.

You can watch Nyoni’s substitution via @EmiratesFACup on X:

16 years 243 days. Trey Nyoni becomes @LFC's youngest player to appear in the FA Cup ♥️ He's the third-youngest in their history#EmiratesFACup pic.twitter.com/tDCM3UFueR — Emirates FA Cup (@EmiratesFACup) February 28, 2024

