(Video) What Van Dijk did with Trey Nyoni at full-time shows why he’s captain

Virgil van Dijk has had quite the week as captain of Liverpool with crucial goals against Luton and Chelsea, followed by lifting his first trophy as our skipper.

Our No.4 continued his run of form against Southampton in the first half but also his leadership, with one moment after the match being spotted.

Trey Nyoni became Liverpool’s youngest player to appear in the FA Cup at 16 years and 243 days and the Dutchman made sure to help mark the occasion.

It was more than a passing comment but a huge hug, words of encouragement and then a playful push, what a buzz it mist be for a boyhood Red to have such a relationship with a player he grew up watching.

You can watch the video of Van Dijk and Nyoni via @drwnunez on X:

virgil and nyoni after the match ended 🥹 pic.twitter.com/BmvR2I656W — hae (@drwnunez) February 29, 2024

