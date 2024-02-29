What David Ornstein has heard from Liverpool regarding Michael Edwards return

It’s safe to say that it’s looking increasingly unlikely Michael Edwards will return to Liverpool Football Club.

Athletic correspondent David Ornstein made clear that there is very little to suggest the Englishman will change his mind.

“Edwards has already turned down the chance to return and so far there has been nothing to suggest he has changed his mind. If FSG are still trying, you would have to presume they think there is still a chance he could perform a u-turn,” the reporter wrote in an Athletic Q&A.

The former BBC man went on to add: “There have been reports that he would demand total control to consider a return to Liverpool. That is not my understanding.”

“He was already offered that by FSG when they made the original approach and he rejected the opportunity – the same with Chelsea, Manchester United and others historically.

“It sounds like it’s more about how enticing the project and proposition are to him for different and a variety of reasons.”

READ MORE: Liverpool bank £272m from behind-the-scenes deals as £594m truth comes to light

READ MORE: Jurgen Klopp shares summer transfer message Liverpool fans shouldn’t ignore

Liverpool stepping in a new direction

You can understand why fans are keen to seek the comforting presence of our former sporting director.

Jurgen Klopp and his coaching team’s impending exit – including Vitor Matos, Pete Krawietz and Pep Lijnders – presents considerable change.

Even with the remarkably solid foundations at Liverpool, the weight of the unknown ahead can be unbearable.

For the most part, however, Fenway Sports Group have not let the fanbase down when it comes to key appointments.

We’d expect them to excel once more when it comes to the opening signing of a sporting director.

� EOTK Insider with Neil Jones: Klopp’s successor in the Portuguese league? FSG must learn from one summer transfer and much more!